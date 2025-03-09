CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.76. 9,503,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,416,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,186 shares of company stock worth $246,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

