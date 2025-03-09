Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

