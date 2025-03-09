Comparing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and Cipher Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 41.70 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -25.51 Cipher Mining $151.27 million 9.45 -$25.78 million ($0.12) -32.42

Tokens.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokens.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tokens.com and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokens.com and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 11 2 3.15

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 108.87%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Tokens.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

