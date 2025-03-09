Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
