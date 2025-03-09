Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $58,897.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,633.98. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $91,792. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

