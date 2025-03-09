Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $478,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

