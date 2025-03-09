Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,715,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $376.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.21 and a 200 day moving average of $399.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

