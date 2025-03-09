Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in Corpay by 46.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.77. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.