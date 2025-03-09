Craig Brubaker Sells 5,294 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $493,200. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.81. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

