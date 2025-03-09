Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

