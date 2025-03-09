D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.18. 22,506,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 77,639,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $35,522,266.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. This trade represents a 89.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

