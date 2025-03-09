Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,992 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,234,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.