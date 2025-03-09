Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

