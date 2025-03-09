Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,213,000 after buying an additional 1,095,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,027,000 after purchasing an additional 598,644 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 222,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.