Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

