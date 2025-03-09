Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,270 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,721,000 after buying an additional 4,919,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,308,000 after buying an additional 4,579,622 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after buying an additional 4,512,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,289 shares of company stock worth $42,355,417 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

