Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,094 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. The trade was a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,092 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.