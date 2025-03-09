Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $55,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 164,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,353 shares of company stock worth $86,544,020. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.63 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

