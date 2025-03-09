Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Shares of DAY opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dayforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dayforce by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $19,273,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

