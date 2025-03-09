Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after acquiring an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

DELL stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

