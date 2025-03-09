Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Buys 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,214. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.79.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.