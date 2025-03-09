Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

