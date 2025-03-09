Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

