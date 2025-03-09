Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,885,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,720,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $254.22 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.