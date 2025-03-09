DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.14 and last traded at $71.73. Approximately 109,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 151,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.45.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 355.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

