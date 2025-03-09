Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM) Insider Karen Wellman Buys 99,338 Shares

Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Wellman bought 99,338 shares of Dynamic Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$32,284.85 ($20,304.94).

Dynamic Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42.

Dynamic Metals Company Profile

Dynamic Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of minerals in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Widgiemooltha lithium, nickel, and gold project that covers an area of 848.8 square kilometers; the Lake Percy project, which consists of two exploration licenses; and the Deep Well nickel, copper, and PGE project located in Western Australia.

