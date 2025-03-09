E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 481 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 50,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in American Tower by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $193,246,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

