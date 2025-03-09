E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 471 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 3.0 %

PODD opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.