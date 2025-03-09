E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,949 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Geron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Geron by 28.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,214,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $1.73 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.