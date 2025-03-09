Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 67.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCY opened at $53.91 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

