Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 6,247 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $179,288.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,810.50. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,934 shares of company stock worth $1,950,261 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.