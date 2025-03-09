Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,570 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Constellium by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.