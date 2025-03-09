Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 11,416 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,649,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAS stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

