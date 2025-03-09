Elevation Oncology’s (ELEV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELEV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.51 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

