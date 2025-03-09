Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Sells $19,289.10 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $19,289.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,365.48. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Campobasso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Campobasso sold 1,081 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $12,409.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Matthew Campobasso sold 976 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,886.88.

ENFN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

