Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Sells $19,289.10 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $19,289.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,365.48. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Campobasso also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Campobasso sold 1,081 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $12,409.88.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Matthew Campobasso sold 976 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,886.88.
Enfusion Trading Down 0.5 %
ENFN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
