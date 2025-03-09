Eric Bentz Sells 1,744 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eric Bentz sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.62, for a total transaction of C$49,912.76.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

TSE JWEL opened at C$28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.98 and a 1 year high of C$38.20.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

