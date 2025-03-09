Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 41.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 221,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after buying an additional 358,821 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $73,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,427.29. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,114.60. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,311 shares of company stock valued at $130,356. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.8 %

SIBN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.17.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.