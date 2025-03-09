Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $212.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.