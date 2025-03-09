EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,705,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,707,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,783,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.