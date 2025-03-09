Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $453.03 and last traded at $450.67. 169,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 280,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.18 and a 200 day moving average of $456.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

