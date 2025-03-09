Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) is Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8,688.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $59.44 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.