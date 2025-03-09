Financial Comparison: Richtech Robotics (RR) and Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -12.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.27 billion $10.82 million -15.85

Richtech Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, meaning that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richtech Robotics competitors beat Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

