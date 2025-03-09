First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $139.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,276 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 1,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

