First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

