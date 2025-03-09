First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $13.50. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 15,159 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.94.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

