Formula One Group’s (FWONK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.