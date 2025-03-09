Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $30.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

