Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 15,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,955.67. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $2,134,620.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

FLWS opened at $6.55 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

