GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $30.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAP. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

GAP stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. This trade represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at $96,996,606.08. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

