GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

GAP Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of GAP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GAP has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,696,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,996,606.08. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,183.36. This trade represents a 19.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

