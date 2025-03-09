Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sasol by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 47.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at $4.37 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

